The Tokyo Olympics are officially under way following Friday’s opening ceremony.

While usually an explosion of culture, history and excitement, this year’s event was rather subdued due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But despite the limited number of athletes in attendance and a near-empty stadium of spectators, Japan still offered a stunning show to a global television audience under tough circumstances.

From the moving performances that kicked off the ceremony, to Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron at the conclusion, it was a night to remember inside the national stadium.