Tom Daley was filmed knitting his way through the women’s three metres springboard diving final on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Gold medallist sported his Team GB kit while weaving another woollen delight as he sat amongst the crowd.

Daley's longstanding love of knitting has seen him gain more than half a million followers on Instagram. ​

The Plymouth-born athlete later took to social media to show off his recent creation - a pink and blue dog jumper.

Last month the Olypiam auctioned off a rainbow jumper he handmade.

He donated the proceeds to the Brain Tumour Charity following his beloved father’s death in 2011.