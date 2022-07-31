Family of 9/11 victim calls Trump’s statement on terrorist attack ‘ridiculous’

The family member of a victim of 9/11 has criticised former president Donald Trump after he stated that “nobody got to the bottom” of the World Trade Center terrorist attack.

“The reality is as much as his statements are completely ridiculous… We’re obviously all hurt by them”, Mathew Bocchi – who lost his father on 9/11 - told MSNBC presenter Katie Phang.

Donald Trump hosted the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf event at his country club in New Jersey, which prompted many relatives to speak against his involvement in the event.

