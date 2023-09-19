A trapped driver stuck in his car partially submerged in water was rescued by a police officer who waded through waist-deep water to get to him.

Officers had been dealing with a string of emergencies caused by the heavy rain, one of which occurred when the officer came across the partially submerged car with the driver still inside.

The water was so deep that the vehicle was being lifted off the ground and that the doors could not be opened, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The police officer used his baton to break the driver's side window and he and a fire department rescuer were able to get the driver to safety.