Biden calls out Canadian MPs who didn’t applaud female Cabinet members during speech

Joe Biden called out MPs who didn’t applaud female Cabinet members during a 40-minute parliamentary speech in Ottawa, Canada.

The US president was in the middle of praising the two countries for having gender-equal Cabinets, when he was visibly disappointed from the lack-of reaction by the audience.

“Even if you don’t agree guys, I’d stand up,” he told the House.

The crowd then got up and began giving a round of applause to those involved.

