Moment 14-year-old boy suspected of shooting his mother dead is arrested

This is the moment police arrested a 14-year-old boy who is alleged to have shot and killed his mother in America.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera footage of the moment an officer approaches the boy, as he threatens to shoot himself.

The officer’s actions have been praised. Sheriff Chad Chronister said: "It is incredible to see the deputies in this video remain calm, build a rapport with the young suspect, and talk him down from hurting himself or anyone else.

“This is a testament to the deputies' training and knowledge and use of the de-escalation tools they've been given.”