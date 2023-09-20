Independent TV
Moment 14-year-old boy suspected of shooting his mother dead is arrested
This is the moment police arrested a 14-year-old boy who is alleged to have shot and killed his mother in America.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera footage of the moment an officer approaches the boy, as he threatens to shoot himself.
The officer’s actions have been praised. Sheriff Chad Chronister said: "It is incredible to see the deputies in this video remain calm, build a rapport with the young suspect, and talk him down from hurting himself or anyone else.
“This is a testament to the deputies' training and knowledge and use of the de-escalation tools they've been given.”
