Brittney Griner said she pled guilty in Russian court because her parents raised to her take ownership of her responsibilities, as she was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

“I understand the charges that are against me, and that is why I pled guilty, but I had no intent to break any Russian laws. I made an honest mistake,” the athlete said.

The Phoenix Mercury player was found to be guilty of drug possession and smuggling with criminal intent on 4 August, and was also fined one million rubles (around £13,650).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.