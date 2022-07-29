Californian firefighters battle raging Oak Fire through the night

Californian firefighters shared nighttime footage of their battle against the raging Oak Fire, burning near Yosemite national park in Mariposa county.

The video captures flames rising into the night sky, as firefighting aircraft soared above the smoke.

Calfire said their night flying technology helps them carry on their fight with the blaze after dark.

The wildfire, which had spread to over 19,208 acres, was at 45 per cent containment on Friday (29 July).

