Death toll in Kentucky floods reaches 25, governor says

At least 25 people have died in the floods devastating Kentucky, a number which is expected to rise, democratic governor Andy Beshear has said.

Four children are among the casualties in Eastern Kentucky after flooding from heavy rain swept through homes, washed out roads and pushed rivers over their banks.

“I’m worried we are going to be finding bodies for weeks to come”, governor Andy Beshear said on Friday (30 July).

The National Guard, the state police and other state-level agencies are helping the search and rescue efforts.

