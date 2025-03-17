Donald Trump reveals release date of classified JFK assassination files

Donald Trump has revealed 80,000 pages of classified documents relating to the assassination of JFK will be released tomorrow (18 March).

“We are tomorrow announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files,” the president told press during a tour of the Kennedy Center in Washington. “You’ve got a lot of reading. I don't believe we are are going to redact anything ... it’s many pages, approximately 80,000 pages.

“It’s a lot of stuff - and you’ll make your own determination.”

Trump ordered the declassification of the assassination files, along with top secret documents on the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and RFK, in an executive order signed in January.