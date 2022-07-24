Donald Trump brands himself ‘most persecuted person in the history of America’

Donald Trump has branded himself the “most persecuted person in the history of America” as he addressed the crowd of a “Save America” campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

He also noted that if he were to not run for office, the “persecution” would immediately stop.

“A friend of mine recently said that I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country,” Trump said. “I thought about it, and I felt, you know, he may very well be right.”

Trump is yet to formally announce his presidential bid.

