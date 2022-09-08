Firefighters battle raging California wildfire from the air

Firefighters in California battled the raging Fairview Fire south of Hemet as the blaze spread to over 9,800 acres on Thursday, 8 September.

Footage shared by officials shows aircraft spraying red fire retardant over the smoking landscape as crews fought the flames on Tuesday.

Two people were killed on Monday as they tried to flee from a canyon when they got caught by the flames, according to authorities.

Multiple evacuation orders were in place, with the blaze at just five per cent containment.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.