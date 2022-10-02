‘Not a good hurricane’: Donald Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian

Donald Trump broke his silence on Hurricane Ian during his rally in Michigan on Saturday, 1 October.

The former US president described the category five storm that left a devastating path of destruction in Florida as “not a good hurricane.”

Speaking from Warren, Mr Trump said he was sending “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane.”

It was the former president’s first public comment on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Wednesday (28 September).

