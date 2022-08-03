Georgia rules embryos can be listed as dependents on tax returns

The Georgia Department of Revenue announced that residents in the state will be able to claim embryos as dependents on their tax returns.

This change is in reflection of Georgia's so-called "heartbeat law," which bans abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs at the six-week mark.

Definitions of who qualifies as a person have had to be reconsidered in response to the new law, meaning pregnant women are now able to claim an exemption of $3,000 (around £2,4600) per embryo.

