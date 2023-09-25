Hail hammers cars as severe storms hit Texas

Severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc in central Texas on Sunday (24 September) as hail stones as big as baseballs rained down in some parts of the state.

Footage shows torrents of hail hammering down on to parked cars in Round Rock, a city close to the state capital, Austin.

Residents reported damage to car windshields and house windows.

The severe weather - including lightning and strong winds - forced a delay in the MLS game between Austin FC and LA Galaxy.