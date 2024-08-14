House blasted with deluge of water after contractor mistake

A home in Edison, New Jersey was left soaked by water, after a 'contractor mistake' saw a 30-inch water line burst open.

In footage taken from the incident, a huge geyser can be seen blasting against one side of the property, causing flooding on the road below.

The home the geyser struck has been deemed “inhabitable", according to the local mayor.

No work was being carried out in the area at the time it happened, according to Middlesex Water Company, who own the lines the property is sat on.

A full investigation is underway.