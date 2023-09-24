Independent TV
Showing now | US News
01:27
Moment two-year-old boy in car stolen at petrol station is found by police in a field
This is the moment a two-year-old boy was found in a field inside his parent’s car which had been stolen from a petrol station.
The car, with the child inside, was stolen from a Texaco gas station in Atlanta at around 10pm on 5 September.
While police were coordinating an effort to search for both the child and the vehicle, the victim's other child who was on scene notified the responding officer that there was an iPad inside of the vehicle and that the iPad was tracking to a location 0.4 miles away.
Officers rushed to the scene and found the car. The child was not injured.
Up next
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
01:28
Russell Brand’s most awkward interview moments
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
46:53
The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships
55:16
Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’
41:45
Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
08:29
Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv
07:16
Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
01:04
Brother of Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar speaks out
00:31
Ukrainian forces have broken through in Verbove, top general claims
01:47
Man who fled Venezuela with squirrel faces having to part with pet
01:38
Explosions as deadly fire destroys Taiwan golf ball factory
00:38
Henry Arundell shocked at England’s 71-0 win in Rugby World Cup
00:59
Rugby fans arrive at Stade Pierre Mauroy for England vs Chile match
00:59
Rugby World Cup: Danny Care wishes Antoine Dupont a speedy recovery
00:46
Klopp’s reaction to watching Bellingham’s late winner for Real Madrid
03:31
Meet the fearless Gen Z climate activists fighting for their future
00:26
Water pours from tube station ceiling as London hit by flash flooding
00:19
Huge landspout touches down in rural Kansas after heavy storms
00:53
Gavin Newsom berates ‘deceitful’ oil industry to cheers from UN
00:29
Angela Rippon ‘ripped up the Strictly dance floor’, says partner
00:50
Strictly’s Nigel Harman tops leaderboard with ‘dance of the night’
00:51
Watch: Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice’s ‘beautiful chemistry’
00:57
Strictly’s Bobby Brazier reduces dad Jeff to tears with first dance
00:41
104-year-old Lilian reveals secrets to a long life in adorable video
01:37
‘A huge block of ice from a plane caused a £12,000 hole in my roof’
01:30
Martin Lewis shares ‘easy way’ energy customers can save money
01:22
Charles and Camilla sip wine and meet llama during Bordeaux trip
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09