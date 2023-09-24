Moment two-year-old boy in car stolen at petrol station is found by police in a field

This is the moment a two-year-old boy was found in a field inside his parent’s car which had been stolen from a petrol station.

The car, with the child inside, was stolen from a Texaco gas station in Atlanta at around 10pm on 5 September.

While police were coordinating an effort to search for both the child and the vehicle, the victim's other child who was on scene notified the responding officer that there was an iPad inside of the vehicle and that the iPad was tracking to a location 0.4 miles away.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the car. The child was not injured.