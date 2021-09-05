Four people, including an infant, have died in what police called an “active shooting rampage” at a home near Lakeland, Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing head-to-toe body armor shot at least five people at the Lakeland property, fired at police officers, and later attempted to grab an officer’s gun while in an emergency room. He is now in police custody.

Police say the victims are a man, two women, and an infant in one of the women’s arms.