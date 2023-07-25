Wannabe steak thief apprehended by quick-thinking supermarket employee

A supermarket employee wrestled a shoplifter to the floor in Houston, Texas, on 4 July.

CCTV footage released by the police shows a man in shorts and sunglasses attempt to run out of the supermarket carrying packages of steak. An employee off camera wrestles him to the floor, before a security guard steps in.

The shoplifter managed to escape, despite being dragged to the floor, though security succeeded in getting some of the items back. Houson police are appealing for helping in identifying the man.