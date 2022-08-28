Families of Uvalde victims protest to raise gun purchase age

The families of those killed in the Uvalde shooting gathered on the steps of the Texas Capitol yesterday (27 August) to protest gun violence and battle to get the purchase age of AR-15 rifles changed from 18 to 21.

It was organised by student-led gun safety group March For Our Lives, and Gov. Greg Abbott was the focus of many family members’ anger.

Only Abbott can kick off proceedings to make the change happen, and has so far denied all requests to do so.

