Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing.

This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she has tested positive for Covid-19, having appeared on Wednesday next to President Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and other senior figures at a bill signing.

The press conference comes ahead of the Senate vote on appointing Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is expected to be approved by the panel and will become the first Black woman to serve on the court.

