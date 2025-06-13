Indian PM visits British lone survivor of Air India crash in hospital

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the sole survivor of the devastating Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
British national Vishwakumar Ramesh, seated in 11A near an emergency exit on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, survived with only minor injuries.
PM Modi was filmed meeting with Ramesh, and also other survivors who sustained injuries on the ground due to the immense impact and debris from the wreckage.
The London Gatwick-bound jet crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday (12 June) killing 241 of the 242 people on board.
