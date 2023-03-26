Rugby player feigns injury to surprise girlfriend with proposal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rugby player shocked his girlfriend by feigning a leg injury during a match, in an elaborate plan to surprise his girlfriend with a proposal.

Chris Robinson and his whole team choreographed a rugby tackle, calling his partner Amanda Tuckwell over, only to get down on one knee and propose.

Amanda, who was completely caught off guard, said yes and the surrounding crowd broke out in applause.

