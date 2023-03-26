Rugby player feigns injury to surprise girlfriend with proposal
A rugby player shocked his girlfriend by feigning a leg injury during a match, in an elaborate plan to surprise his girlfriend with a proposal.
Chris Robinson and his whole team choreographed a rugby tackle, calling his partner Amanda Tuckwell over, only to get down on one knee and propose.
Amanda, who was completely caught off guard, said yes and the surrounding crowd broke out in applause.
