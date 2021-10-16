The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

After 20 years of conflict, billions of dollars and countless lives lost, Kabul fell in a just one day.

How did the US withdrawal go so wrong and what was the cause of the chaos within the city?

The Independent’s Defence and Diplomatic Editor, Kim Sengupta, was one of the last journalists on the ground as US forces withdrew from the country, he goes Behind The Headlines to tell his personal account of the day that Kabul fell to the Taliban.