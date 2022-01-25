Drone footage captures ancient Athens sites covered in snow after rare cold snap

Ancient monuments in Athens were blanketed in snow after a rare blizzard hit the Greek city this week.

Drone footage captures the stunning landscape from above with the Parthenon, National Garden and Panathenaic Stadium all covered in snow.

The storm, given the name Elpida (which means "hope" in Greek), also brought thunder and lightning to the region, striking several Greek islands as well.

Snowfall is common in the Greek mountains, but it is far rarer to see central Athens blanketed.

