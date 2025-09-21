Climate 100: Geordie Greig and Greg Jackson unpack Octopus Energy’s success

Editor-in-chief of The Independent Geordie Greig sat down with CEO of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson to discuss the company’s success, which has seen it go from start-up to the UK’s biggest energy supplier in less than a decade.

The energy company boasts more than seven million customers in the UK and worldwide revenues of $20 billion.

The pair discuss rising prices in the UK and how the country can move more quickly towards renewable energy – and tackle the climate crisis.

Mr Jackson appears on The Independent’s new Climate 100 list of environmental leaders and is speaking at our live event in New York City this week.