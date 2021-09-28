Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg lashed out at global leaders today over their promises to address the climate emergency, dismissing them as “blah, blah, blah”.

Speaking at a youth climate gathering in Milan, Greta said: "Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah."

Some 400 climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland that is due to begin on October 31.