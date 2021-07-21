Frightening footage shows floodwater gushing into subway stations, trapping train passengers in chest-high water and submerging streets. Rescuers are seen carrying stranded people to safety in dinghies and trying to free vehicles from roads that have been transformed into torrents.

Massive floods caused by record-breaking rainfall have left at least 12 people dead and 100,000 evacuated from their homes in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China’s Henan province. Some meteorologists estimate the rain in the city was the worst in 1,000 years, Reuters news agency reported.