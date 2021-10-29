Thousands of people have been displaced and many homes have been left submerged after heavy rain in the Sekadau Regency of Indonesia caused widespread flooding.

Local officials said at least one person has been killed by the floods that have seen 1,879 people displaced and some 2,541 families affected by the rains.

The above video from the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (BNBP) shows how high the water level has become in some parts of Indonesia.