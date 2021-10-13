Climate action group Insulate Britain have continued their protest on the M25 on Wednesday (13 October), gluing themselves to the road and blocking traffic on the motorway.

Today’s protest makes it the third in as many days, with Liam Norton from the group of activists saying: “In 10 years time when fuel crises are catastrophic, when the food has run out and when people are experiencing unsurvivable heat waves, what would you be wishing you had done now?”