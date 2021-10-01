Environmental group Insulate Britain have caused traffic to grind to a halt as they blocked the M4 and the M1 in the group’s latest disruptive motorway protests.

The climate protesters arrived at junction 3 of the M4, known as Cranford Parkway Interchange, shortly after 8am on Friday morning with a separate group blocking junction 1 of the M1, at Staples Corner.

Thirteen members of the group were filmed stepping onto the busy motorway, demanding urgent action from the government on climate change.