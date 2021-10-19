Adorable footage captures the moment a labrador kisses a friendly whale shark on the nose after it poked its massive head out of the water.

Jade Pursell, 28, was diving with a friend off Ningaloo Reef, Australia, when they came across the inquisitive shark, which swam right up to their boat.

Her dog Sailor can be seen leaning over the side of the small vessel to interact with the massive creature, which stays close to the group bobbing up and down.

"Isn't that cool!" Jade says as she records the precious moment.

