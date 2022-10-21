Clean-up pulls in 10 tonnes of rubbish from Pacific Ocean in shocking video

The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organisation based in the Netherlands, has shared a video of its ship dragging more than 10 tonnes of plastic out of the Pacific Ocean.

The waste was collected in a corner of the ocean known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a massive area of water where rubbish gathers from all over the world.

In the video, barrels, baskets, jugs, buckets and more spill out of the net, as someone on board the ship can be heard yelling “Whoa!”

