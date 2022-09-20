Hurricane Fiona causes 'catastrophic' flooding across Puerto Rico

At least two people have died and more than one million residents of Puerto Rico are without power after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the US island territory’s eastern shores on Sunday, 18 September.

Two men, one aged 58 and another in his 30s, died after being swept away by a river and in a generator fire respectively.

The National Hurricane Center issued warnings for almost the entire island, urging people to move immediately to higher ground.

Hurricane Fiona hit the Dominican Republic on Monday, bringing “extremely heavy rainfall” and winds of up to as 145km/h.

