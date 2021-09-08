Following a recent retailer leak and heavy rumours, studio Remedy has officially announced a remaster of Alan Wake, its 2010 action-adventure title. Originally only available for Xbox and PC, the remaster brings it to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The announcement was made through fan site The Sudden Stop, and there’s currently no trailer or gameplay footage. It’s scheduled to launch this autumn, with the aforementioned leak claiming the release date is 5 October. Remedy promises it to be the original Alan Wake experience with upgraded, next-generation visuals.