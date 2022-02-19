Andrew Garfield pledges to do Strictly if he wins Best Actor at Oscars

Andrew Garfield has promised his fans that Strictly Come Dancing could well be on the cards for him.

The actor - best known for his role in the Spiderman movies - has recently been nominated for the prestigious Best Actor award at the 2022 Oscars.

The 38-year-old received it for his role in Tick, Tick... Boom, and recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show where he discussed what he’d do if he won.

“I would love to do Strictly, it’s on the bucket list. If I win the Oscar, I’ll come and do it”.

