After almost four years of silence, fans were treated to a proper first look at Bayonetta 3 during the most recent Nintendo Direct.

Aside from featuring the titular witch’s new outfit and hairstyle, it included actual gameplay which looks to be as traditionally over-the-top and fast-paced as the previous games.

One new gameplay mechanic that was revealed was that players will be able to manually control the demons Bayonetta can summon, as opposed to them being restricted to just quick time events. The game is scheduled to release in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.