‘The lie got too big’: Phillip Schofield reveals why he made affair public

Phillip Schofield has revealed why he made his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger This Morning colleague public.

On 26 May, the TV presenter issued a statement confirming his resignation from ITV and apologised for lying about the relationship.

“The lie got too big,” Schofield told the BBC.