Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:27
‘The lie got too big’: Phillip Schofield reveals why he made affair public
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
Phillip Schofield has revealed why he made his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger This Morning colleague public.
On 26 May, the TV presenter issued a statement confirming his resignation from ITV and apologised for lying about the relationship.
“The lie got too big,” Schofield told the BBC.
Up next
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
04:15
Exiled Kurdish journalist denounces Erdogan’s re-election
24:02
Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
24:02
Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series
00:44
Launching Love Lives
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
00:36
Watch Biden trip and fall on stage at Air Force graduation ceremony
00:54
Scottish wildfire burns more than three square miles of Highlands
01:35
Footage reveals how close ‘unconscious’ boat driver came to swimmers
00:54
Manchester: Scene cordoned off as teens arrested after man found dead
00:23
Lewis Hamilton shares throwback of father to celebrate his birthday
00:21
Jose Mourinho gives Europa League runners-up medal to young fan
00:25
Moment Man Utd executive refuses to pass trophy to Russo: ‘So heavy’
01:24
England World Cup squad: Bright and Bronze in but Beth Mead misses out
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:21
Stolen baby donkey named Moon returns to Hampshire home
01:04
Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made
01:07
Pregnant trans man stars on Glamour’s Pride cover in hand-painted suit
00:25
Loose llama causes chaos on Lancashire motorway
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09