BBC Question Time panellist heckled for saying 'don't talk Britain down'

This is the moment a BBC Question Time panellist is heckled by audience members as host Fiona Bruce is forced to intervene.

During Thursday night’s show (25 January), comedian Konstantin Kisin said he gets "annoyed hearing people talk endlessly about how we're the worst country in the world".

As he made his speech, one audience member began shouting "Shame on you".

Mr Kisin said: “This is exactly the problem that I’m talking about. You’re saying shame on you for talking up Britain. That is exactly the problem.”

The audience member continued to shout.

Host Fiona Bruce was forced to intervene as she urged the audience member not to call out.