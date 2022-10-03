Sue Barker wishes her A Question of Sport departure was ‘handled better’ by BBC

Sue Barker has said she “regrets” the manner in which her tenure hosting A Question of Sport came to an end in 2021.

The former professional tennis player and broadcaster began presenting the show in 1997.

In September 2020, it was announced that Ms Barker would be leaving the programme.

It was later announced that Paddy McGuinness would be her replacement.

"I don’t mind being replaced... That happens... I think we regret the way it was handled...I think the BBC could have handled it better," Ms Barker said.

