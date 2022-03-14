Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about losing Bafta to Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch made a joke about his losing to Will Smith after he was beaten out for the Leading Actor award at last night’s Baftas.

The Sherlock actor, 45, was accepting the Best Director award on behalf of Jane Campion, who couldn’t attend the ceremony, when he pretended to read his own pre-prepared speech.

Reaching into his pocket, Benedict said: “Hold on a second… Bafta, I’d like to … Damn it, that’s my speech, whoops.”

He added: “You don’t lose to Will Smith, you win being in his company.”

