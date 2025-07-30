Bonnie Blue’s husband breaks silence in first TV interview on OnlyFans creator

Bonnie Blue's husband has spoken out for the first time about the adult content creator in a new documentary.

The 26-year-old adult content creator, real name Tia Billinger, is the subject of Channel 4's 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which follows her rise to global infamy, broadcast on Tuesday (29 July).

Blue says she and her husband, Ollie, met when they were 14 or 15 and separated in 2023.

"She really connects with the fans... She's completely changed the game," Ollie said of Blue.

In a two-star review for The Independent, Olivia Petter dubbed The Bonnie Blue Story “sad, uncomfortable and prurient viewing”.