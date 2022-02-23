Britney Spears to reveal everything in tell-all book

Britney Spears is set to write her very own tell-all memoir.

The singer - who has infamously been in a conservatorship for over a decade - has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar book deal.

Insider reported that the star, 40, will cover her rollercoaster career and also her tumultuous relationship with her estranged family.

Publishers Simon & Schuster are the ones who allegedly snapped up the deal, paying an eye-watering $15,000,000 after an intense bidding war.

It’s been called one of the biggest book deals of all time.

