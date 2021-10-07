Brooklyn Beckham has been mocked on social media after cooking a sandwich during an appearance as a guest chef on the Today Show.

The 22-year-old explained that he developed a "passion" for cooking during lockdown, regularly sharing his dishes with his 12.7 million Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn proudly shared his "special" recipe for an English breakfast sandwich, which he confessed has been in his family for generations, as it was "taught" to him by his great grandmother.

However, viewers were left far from impressed with his effort, with many taking to Twitter to mock his appearance.