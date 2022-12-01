Former Rugby League player Rob Burrow will use an eye-controlled computer to read CBeebies bedtime story.

Marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he’ll become the first non-verbal person to read on the BBC show.

“Hello, I’m Rob,” the former Leeds Rhinos says through the computer, amazingly in his own Yorkshire accent.

Continuing, he says: “I can’t use my voice in the way that maybe you can, which is why I use this computer to talk for me.”

The 40-year-old who lives with motor neurone disease will read Tilda Tries Again by Tom Percival.

