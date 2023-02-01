Ashton Kutcher explains why he was ‘p***ed’ when ex-wife Demi Moore published memoir

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was “f***ing pissed” when his ex-wife Demi Moore released her memoir in 2019.

Speaking to Esquire, the actor suggested the book’s debut caused an uptick of media attention on him and his family, before going on to say that he didn’t want “to open anything up in that realm”.

“I was f***ing pissed,” he said in the interview.

Kutcher and Moore were married for six years before ending their relationship in 2011.

