Dave Chappelle’s rep says there is ‘no evidence’ of boycott from SNL writers

Dave Chappelle’s rep has claimed there is “no evidence” of a boycott from Saturday Night Live writers.

The comedian is slated to host this weekend’s show, but there have been reports that staff are upset about booking, following the transphobic comments he made in his 2021 Netflix special.

Page Six claims a source has told them the writers are not going to do the show, but that “none of the actors are boycotting”.

However, Chappelle was reportedly at 30 Rock on 8 November for a meeting and his rep has claimed there’s no suggestion of a boycott.

Sign up for our newsletters.