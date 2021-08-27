Actress and Loose Women panelist Denise Welch shared her thoughts on feet this morning.

According to research, untamed toes and the biggest turn off when people are looking for a new partner.

Loose Women panelists discussed whether they found this fact to be true in their own personal lives and whether they care about other people’s feet.

Coleen Nolan stated that Denise Welch loves having her feet massaged.

Welch confidently replied: “I absolutely love my feet tickled and played with. I really do love that”.