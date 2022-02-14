Doja Cat left fans in hysterics as she pretended to make out with someone on the big screens during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Cameras at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles focused on the rapper standing in the crowd, who appeared to have her back turned with a pair of hands running through her hair.

All was not as it seemed though, as she turned around to reveal she had, in fact, been kissing thin air.

Doja Cat shared the hilarious clip on her Instagram, which has since been viewed over five million times.

Sign up to our newsletters here.