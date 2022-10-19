Dwayne Johnson says making DC's Black Adam made him 'feel like a little kid'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says making DC blockbuster Black Adam made him feel "like a little kid" again.

The actor said his favourite part of filming the movie was getting to put on his superhero costume every day.

Black Adam follows the story of anti-hero Teth Adam, a 5,000-year-old slave-turned-warrior with godlike abilities.

"We wanted to create a movie that was appealing globally to people and we wanted to kind of turn the superhero genre on its head a little bit," the former wrestler said at the film's premiere.

